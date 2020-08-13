Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Local Legislative Leaders Announce PPE Investment in Kershaw County School District

COLUMBIA, S.C. -  Gov. Henry McMaster was joined today by local legislative leaders and educators at Wateree Elementary School to announce the allocation of funds for the purposes of providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to school districts. Every school district in the state was asked to make a request to fulfill its PPE needs and every district's request was fully funded. 

“It’s absolutely critical that our students, teacher, administrators, and other school employees are provided the resources they need to operate our schools in the safest possible way,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We’re proud to be in Kershaw today to celebrate this important investment.”

In total, 70 school districts requested PPE. They are as follows: 

The governor will visit Johnsonville Middle School tomorrow, Friday, August 14 at 11:00 AM.

