101 films from 32 countries to be screened during the 11th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival Oct. 6-11
We're extremely excited and proud to be bringing these incredible 101 films to our audience via online streaming and limited in-person screenings during this difficult year.”CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival has selected 101 compelling documentaries for the October 6-11, 2020 festival. These include 19 World premieres, 3 United States premieres, 39 Midwest premieres and 21 Ohio premieres. The creatively curated Festival includes full streaming and scaled down in-person options.
The Festival was founded in memory of local documentarian David Ponce who passed away in 2006 at 20. With this inspiration, the Festival has grown tremendously, welcoming more than 13,000 attendees from 25 states in 2019.
Festival memberships are available now and individual tickets go on sale Sept. 8 at www.chagrinfilmfest.org.
Categories:
Emerging Filmmakers:
"Classic" Directed by Tim Kaminski; "Determined: The Story of Holocaust Survivor Avraham Perlmutter" Directed by Keren Perlmutter; "Finding Yingying" Directed by Jiayan Shi; "The Girl Who Wore Freedom" Directed by Christian Taylor; "The Last Ice" Directed by Scott Ressler; "Life After Life" Directed by Christopher Boulton; "Miyamoto and the Machine: The Story of KenKen" Directed by Dan Sullivan; "My Father's Brothers" Directed by Shawn Kelley; "Overland" Directed by Elisabeth Haviland James, Revere La Noue
Environmental:
"Elephant Refugees" Directed by Louise Hogarth; "Overload: America's Toxic Love Story" Directed by Soozie Eastman; "Robin Food" Directed by Pavel Maximov; "Sockeye Salmon. Red Fish" – Directed by Dmitriy Shpilenok, Vladislav Grishin
Human Spirit:
"A Flash of Green" Directed by Edward Nachtrie; "The Hunter Legacy" Directed by Hunter Sykes; "Kusasa" Directed by Shane Vermooten; "Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses" Directed by Vanessa Roth; "Making Samantha" Directed by T. Cooper, Allison Glock-Cooper; "Nial Adams" Directed by Tom Marti; "Zaida" Directed by Sophie Parens
International:
"The Arctic Camels" Directed by Karl Emil Rikardsen; "Beethoven in Beijing" Directed by Jennifer Lin, Sharon Mullally; "Different Johns" Directed by Robert Carr; "Eating An Elephant" Directed by Julia Saponova; "The Infinite Race" Directed by Bernardo Ruiz; "Lost in Memories" Directed by Ruud Lenssen
U.S. Documentaries:
"Aggie" Directed by Catherine Gund; "Hand Drawn Life" Directed by Tom Tanquary; "The Hoy Boys" Directed by Dave Simonds; "In Case of Emergency" Directed by Carolyn Jones; "Like A Woman" Directed by Gail Mooney; "Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon" Directed by Chris Johnson, Ken Bloom; "Playing With Fire - Jeannette Sorrell and the Mysteries of Conducting" Directed by Allan Miller; "Polka Across America" Directed by Jake Kouwe, Jeff Grau; "The Race to Alaska" Directed by Zach Carver; "TBDBITL 141" Directed by Joe Camoriano
Local Shorts:
"Alive Day" Directed by Lindsay O’Keefe; "The Farroni Brothers" Directed by Bernie Golias, Antonia Harper; "Forest City Blues" Directed by Connor Fairfield, Richard Perrins, Osgar Nugent, James Carney, Matthew Shanahan; "Horsepower in the Valley" Directed by Alexander T. Barratt; "Lou's Secret" Directed by Michael Suglio
Student Shorts:
"20 Over" Directed by Chad Veal; "All on a Mardi Gras Day" Directed by Michal Pietrzyk; "Finding Solitude" Directed by Tristan Hinder-Hohlweg, Jaiden George; "I Can’t Die, Not Yet" Directed by Samantha Shelton; "The Lawnmower Men" Directed by Brendan Cleaves; "Paddling Against the Dark" Directed by Sixuan Ren; "Ramak Niakan Safi: This is Life" Directed by Jack Trent; "Sonnie" Directed by Samuel Mirpoorian; "Your Friend, Ranger Doug" Directed by Claire Jantzen, Sara Nell
Short Documentaries:
"100 Years of Music: Trudy and the LA Phil" Directed by Jamie Thalman, Julien Lasseur; "Abigail Yvonne: The Face Before You" Directed by Josh Heese; "Activized" Directed by Eric Stange; "Adventure Dads in Training" Directed by Dusty Hulet; "Alpharaoh" Directed by Lidieth Arevalo; "Anatomy of Hate" Directed by Emily Kassie; "At Present" Directed by Deirdre O’Toole; "Baba's Next Chapter" Directed by Jamie C.X. Wang; "Border Nation" Directed by Jason Jaacks; "Burnt Toast" Directed by Timothy Racca Morrish; "A Cut Above" Directed by Kate Houle; "A Day In September" Directed by Pete O'Hare, Phil Kibbe; "Forever Voters" Directed by Sky Bergman; "Girl in the Hallway" Directed by Valerie Barnhart; "Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad" Directed by Camrus Johnson, Pedro Piccinini; "The Gray Area" Directed by Kelsie Moore; "The Great Toilet Paper Scare" Directed by Brian Gersten; "A Head Shorter" Directed by Sasha Sivan Bortnik; "In the Same Direction: Jeff Pifher & Socrates' Trial" Directed by Alexander Craven; "It's Making Me Feel Like I Don't Deserve Good Things" Directed by Doug Swift; "Keep Saray Home" Directed by Brian Redondo; "The Lawnmower Men" Directed by Brendan Cleaves; "Lost" Directed by Brody Leven, Trent Meisenheimer; "Mochitsuki" Directed by Sky Bergman; "One Heck of a Game" Directed by Karen DeLuca Stephens; "Pretty Vacant" Directed by Cigdem Slankard; "Remains" Directed by Joe Day, Jose H. Rodriguez; "Ribbon & Crossfire: The Lost Art of Neon" Directed by Alex Oliver; "Rivense" Directed by Amelia Spilger; "Run For His Life" Directed by Sebastian Sdaigui; "Stranger/Sister" Directed by Evy Constantine; "A Syrian Woman" Directed by Khawla Al Hammouri, Louis Karim Sayad DeCaprio; "Tears Teacher" Directed by Noemie Nakai; "This Land" Directed by Chelsea Jolly, Whit Hassett; "Veterans Journey Home: Kalani's Story" Directed by Frederick Marx; "Viewfinder" Directed by Melody GIlbert; "When the Snow Melts" Directed by James Stevens; "With Dad" Directed by Soren Sorensen; "Young Voices for the Planet" Directed by Lynn Cherry
Spotlight:
"Assholes: A Theory" Directed by John Walker; "Black Boys" Directed by Sonia Lowman; "Golda" Directed by Udi Nir, Sagi Bornstein, Shani Rozanes; "Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren and Stimpy Story" Directed by Ron Cicero, Kimo Easterwood; "The House in Between" Directed by Steve Gonsalves, Kendall Whelpton; Juice: "How Electricity Explains the World" Directed by Tyson Culver; "My Darling Vivian" Directed by Matt Riddlehoover; "Once Upon a Boy" Directed by Uri; "Rescuing Rex" Directed by Leora Eisen; "Unapologetic" Directed by Ashley O’Shay; "Women in Blue" Directed by Deirdre Fishel
