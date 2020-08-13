Cobra Named a 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America
Cobra Ranks No. 1,084 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 423%
The 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 12, 2020, Inc. magazine revealed that Cobra Legal Solutions is No. 1,084 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Cobra’s debut position on this year’s list is the highest for any legal services provider.
— Scott Omelianuk, Inc. editor-in-chief
Cobra achieved this level of growth by disrupting traditional models in the competitive legal industry with their unique ability to meet the growing demand for improved delivery of legal services. Through Cobra’s relentless focus on customer success and tech-enabled service innovation, they have become the trusted partner of numerous companies and their outside counsel around the world.
“Over the past few years, we have invested heavily in technology, services, and an all-star team of experts,” said Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO. “As a result, we have emerged as the premier provider in the Legal Operations Outsourcing Provider (LOOP) field.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions and CobrATX were formed over a decade ago to help you derive higher value from your legal functions. Cobra is proud to be 99% diverse, with a workforce that is 80% female worldwide. Cobra offers unique opportunities to exceptional talent and provides a safe work environment that fosters achievement and promotes professional growth. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals have deep experience in both corporate legal departments and law firms united with one common goal: to improve the efficiency of legal support services. We combine our expertise in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for our clients. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law.
More information is available at our new site www.cobralegalsolutions.com.
About Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Emily Whitehair
Cobra Legal Solutions
+1 512-474-2366
