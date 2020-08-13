Lonseal Flooring Joins Source
Designers can now view detailed information for hundreds of Lonseal products in our digital library, connect with their local rep, and visualize how a Lonseal selection would look in their design.”CARSON, CA, USA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONSEAL Flooring is proud to announce its partnership with SOURCE, a digital library made for architects and designers.
SOURCE is a digital materials library and collaboration platform for commercial product specifications. With their free account, verified design professionals can browse over 125k products, connect with their local rep for over 1,700 brands, and use time-saving tools such as sample ordering, mockups, and product detail exporting. Architects and designers are able to create a free account at www.TOTHESOURCE.com.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lonseal's resilient, sustainable flooring products to the platform. Designers can now view detailed information for hundreds of Lonseal products in our digital library, connect with their local rep, and visualize how a Lonseal selection would look in their design. This partnership empowers designers to include Lonseal in their project specification alongside other finishes from leading brands." – Source Marketing Team
About Lonseal. Celebrating over 48 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® is known as the “Little Giant” in the resilient sheet vinyl flooring industry. Lonseal offers a unique selection of resilient exterior and interior sheet vinyl flooring in embossed and smooth surfaces. They provide designs that best fit commercial spaces ranging from industrial to healthcare. Lonseal services a range of commercial applications including healthcare, educational, fitness, corporate, exhibits, entertainment stage studios, as well as transportation industries such as EMS, aviation, and marine. Lonseal’s products are specified through architects and designers nationwide. For more information, visit LONSEAL.COM or call 310.830.7111.
