Data & Privacy | Nebraska Department of Education

Webinar Recording
Webinar: Return to School – Addressing Privacy and Security Challenges in K-12 Education Recorded on August 7, 2020
Description:
Did you know that Students were learning virtually way before 2020? And did you also know there are existing resources that have been created by the Privacy Technical Assistance Center that shed some light on the topic. This webinar seeks to bring together representatives from LEAs across Nebraska to discuss challenges, share “lessons learned,” and brainstorm strategies so we’re better prepared for the privacy and security challenges of education as we enter the fall. Some of the topics to be discussed: transparency of privacy practices, and other Nebraska-specific topics.
The objective for this webinar is to offer a program, school district, Educational Service Unit, and NDE personnel with a review of student data privacy and related Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) requirements/regulations, as well as to provide for a discussion of student privacy issues and questions resulting from COVID-19, such as those arising from remote learning environments.
Goals, Action Steps and Progress
Using the Future Ready Goals and Action Steps
Each of the FRNC gear groups has written a comprehensive set of goals and provided recommended action steps supporting their goals to help move digital learning and education technology forward in Nebraska. To assist districts and schools in aligning their work to this plan, icons representing common state and national education initiatives were created and then aligned to each goal and action step. The table below gives guidance to each of the icons used and which initiative the icon represents. In many cases, the goals and action steps identified support work on multiple initiatives and each icon is shown to indicate these matches.