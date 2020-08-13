Data & Privacy | Nebraska Department of Education

Webinar Recording

Webinar: Return to School – Addressing Privacy and Security Challenges in K-12 Education Recorded on August 7, 2020

Description:

Did you know that Students were learning virtually way before 2020? And did you also know there are existing resources that have been created by the Privacy Technical Assistance Center that shed some light on the topic. This webinar seeks to bring together representatives from LEAs across Nebraska to discuss challenges, share “lessons learned,” and brainstorm strategies so we’re better prepared for the privacy and security challenges of education as we enter the fall. Some of the topics to be discussed: transparency of privacy practices, and other Nebraska-specific topics.

The objective for this webinar is to offer a program, school district, Educational Service Unit, and NDE personnel with a review of student data privacy and related Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) requirements/regulations, as well as to provide for a discussion of student privacy issues and questions resulting from COVID-19, such as those arising from remote learning environments.