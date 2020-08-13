Steele County Road 16, Dodge County Road 3 to close after Dodge County Road 1 reopens Aug. 18 for Hwy 14 expansion (Aug. 13, 2020)

OWATONNA, Minn. – The new Dodge Co. Rd. 1 bridge will open to traffic south of Claremont on Aug. 18 as part of the Hwy 14 expansion, which will then close and detour two other county roads: Steele Co. Rd. 16 and Dodge Co. Rd. 3, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The road changes are part of the ongoing Hwy 14 expansion project taking place between Owatonna and Dodge Center.

Motorists using Steele CR 16 will find the road closed north of SE 38th Street at the current Hwy 14. The detour route is Steele Co. Rd. 6 to Dodge Co. Rd. 1 and the current Hwy 14. Signs will mark the route.

Motorists using Dodge CR 3 will find the road closed at Front Street in Claremont. The detour route is the new 630th Street to Dodge CR 1 and the current Hwy 14.

These closures are expected to last through spring 2021. Construction crews will be building a bridge on Steele CR 16 for an overpass of the new Hwy 14 and railroad tracks.

Farmers and others who use these roads should contact Jim Hannaman of Shafer Contracting at 612-703-0304, if they have questions about the route or to arrange the best route for moving farming equipment.

The project is expanding 12.5 miles of Hwy 14 from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. The project is intended to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor. The expansion area is a new route for Hwy 14, which will stay south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project, travel south of Claremont and connect where the four-lane highway is west of Dodge Center

Shafer Contracting of Shafer, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $107,997,119 construction project. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2022. Traffic on the new Hwy 14 route is expected in late 2021.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

To learn more about the Hwy 14 project and sign up for email updates, go to mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy14 or join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group for news, information and events in the region: facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

