Forcura CONNECT Summit Boasts Rockstar Roster of Healthcare Leaders
Proceeds from the virtual summit will be donated to the United Way Worldwide Covid-19 Community Response & Recovery Fund
The Forcura team is focused on delivering solutions that positively impact the health care community. ”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forcura, a health technology company that enables safer patient care transitions along the care continuum, is excited to announce its rockstar roster of healthcare industry leaders speaking at the inaugural Forcura CONNECT Summit. Held on Friday, Aug. 28, speakers and moderators from major national healthcare brands will be actively connecting and collaborating at the virtual summit on the systemic issues of the care continuum recently elevated by the pandemic.
The Forcura CONNECT Summit is proud to announce a current list of speakers and moderators:
Dr. Romilla Batra, SCAN Health Plan Chief Medical Officer
Jarrett Bauer, Health Recovery Solutions CEO and Co-Founder
Dawn Whaley, Sharecare President
Scott Decker, Homecare Homebase President
Jessica DaMassa, WTF Health Executive Producer and Host
Bill Dombi, National Association for Home Care & Hospice President
Bruce Greenstein, LHC Group Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer
Matthew Holt, Publisher The Health Care Blog
Craig Mandeville, Forcura CEO
Tim Ashe, WellSky Chief Clinical Officer
Meredith Mull, QRM Executive Vice President of Population Health Management
Dr. Jennifer Schneider, Livongo President
B.J. Boyle, PointClickCare Post-Acute Insights VP & GM
Dr. Rasu Shrestha, Atrium Health EVP & Chief Strategy Officer
Dr. Eliza “Pippa” Shulman, Medically Home Chief Medical Officer
Elliott Wood, Medalogix President & CEO
Nick Muscato, Amedisys Chief of Staff and SVP for Strategic Finance
Paul Wilder, CommonWell Health Alliance Executive Director
Hosted by Forcura, the one-day innovative virtual conference will provide thought leadership content and conversations on the technical, business and clinical aspects of the care continuum, along with a special session for Forcura clients.
The Summit will cover a range of significant subjects such as:
Data and Analytics – technical aspects of connectivity and interoperability
Patient & Provider Relationship Management – business of enabling continuity of care
Care Team Collaboration – clinical connectivity and its impact on patient care
“The inaugural Forcura CONNECT Summit is going to be a virtual event unlike any other as this significant group of healthcare leaders come together to problem-solve the continuity of care issues that the pandemic has clearly revealed,” said Forcura Founder and CEO Craig Mandeville. “The Forcura team is focused on delivering solutions that positively impact the health care community. Even though Forcura’s solution is just one spoke in the wheel, we hope for sweeping improvements and discoveries.”
Forcura seeks to advance the care continuum beyond the Summit and will package the results of the event and release an overall vision for improving tools, technologies and overall communication in the acute and post-acute care industries.
All proceeds raised from the $50 registration fee will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. For more information about the Summit or to register, please visit forcura.com/connectsummit.
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
