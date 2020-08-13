Pitt County Regularly Scheduled Court Sessions Resume for August 14

Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount has announced that all regularly scheduled sessions of court will resume for Friday, August 14. All court sessions were canceled on August 12 and some on August 13 due to a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19.

“After checking contacts, the Health Department determined that no other courthouse employees, attorneys or members of the public were in sufficient contact with the employee and as such, no other measures are required at the courthouse,” said Judge Blount. “I would like to thank the Pitt County Health Department for their prompt attention and guidance regarding this situation.”

The initial decision to cancel court was made in consultation with the Pitt County Public Health Department. The courthouse was cleaned and is open for business.