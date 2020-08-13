TCEQ Now Accepting Applications for TERP Rebate Grants Program
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is now accepting applications for its Texas Emissions Reduction Plan Rebate Grants Program.
Up to $10 million is available on a first-come, first-served basis to upgrade or replace heavy-duty on-road and select non-road diesel equipment or engines with newer, cleaner models.
Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020, or until all funds have been awarded.
To qualify for a grant, on-road equipment must have a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 8,500 lbs. Non-road equipment must be equipped with an engine of 25 horsepower or greater.
A minimum of $1 million will be set aside for applicants who qualify as a TERP Small Business (applicants who own and operate no more than five vehicles or pieces of equipment, at least one of which is diesel-powered).
Eligible equipment must operate at least 55% of their annual usage within the following eligible areas/counties:
- Austin area: Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties
- Beaumont-Port Arthur area: Hardin, Jefferson, and Orange counties
- Corpus Christi area: Nueces and San Patricio counties
- Dallas-Fort Worth area: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise counties
- El Paso area: El Paso County
- Houston-Galveston-Brazoria area: Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties
- San Antonio area: Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Wilson counties
- Tyler-Longview area: Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, and Upshur counties
For more information about the grant application process, visit www.terpgrants.org, call 800-919-TERP (8377), or send an email to terp@tceq.texas.gov.