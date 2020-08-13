Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TCEQ Now Accepting Applications for TERP Rebate Grants Program

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is now accepting applications for its Texas Emissions Reduction Plan Rebate Grants Program.

Up to $10 million is available on a first-come, first-served basis to upgrade or replace heavy-duty on-road and select non-road diesel equipment or engines with newer, cleaner models.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020, or until all funds have been awarded.

To qualify for a grant, on-road equipment must have a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 8,500 lbs. Non-road equipment must be equipped with an engine of 25 horsepower or greater.

A minimum of $1 million will be set aside for applicants who qualify as a TERP Small Business (applicants who own and operate no more than five vehicles or pieces of equipment, at least one of which is diesel-powered).

Eligible equipment must operate at least 55% of their annual usage within the following eligible areas/counties:

  • Austin area: Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties
  • Beaumont-Port Arthur area: Hardin, Jefferson, and Orange counties
  • Corpus Christi area: Nueces and San Patricio counties
  • Dallas-Fort Worth area: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise counties
  • El Paso area: El Paso County
  • Houston-Galveston-Brazoria area: Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties
  • San Antonio area: Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Wilson counties
  • Tyler-Longview area: Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, and Upshur counties

For more information about the grant application process, visit www.terpgrants.orgExit the TCEQ, call 800-919-TERP (8377), or send an email to terp@tceq.texas.gov.

