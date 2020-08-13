TCEQ Now Accepting Applications for TERP Rebate Grants Program

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is now accepting applications for its Texas Emissions Reduction Plan Rebate Grants Program.

Up to $10 million is available on a first-come, first-served basis to upgrade or replace heavy-duty on-road and select non-road diesel equipment or engines with newer, cleaner models.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020, or until all funds have been awarded.

To qualify for a grant, on-road equipment must have a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 8,500 lbs. Non-road equipment must be equipped with an engine of 25 horsepower or greater.

A minimum of $1 million will be set aside for applicants who qualify as a TERP Small Business (applicants who own and operate no more than five vehicles or pieces of equipment, at least one of which is diesel-powered).

Eligible equipment must operate at least 55% of their annual usage within the following eligible areas/counties:

Austin area : Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties

: Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties Beaumont-Port Arthur area : Hardin, Jefferson, and Orange counties

: Hardin, Jefferson, and Orange counties Corpus Christi area : Nueces and San Patricio counties

: Nueces and San Patricio counties Dallas-Fort Worth area : Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise counties

: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise counties El Paso area : El Paso County

: El Paso County Houston-Galveston-Brazoria area : Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties

: Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties San Antonio area : Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Wilson counties

: Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Wilson counties Tyler-Longview area: Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, and Upshur counties

For more information about the grant application process, visit www.terpgrants.org , call 800-919-TERP (8377), or send an email to terp@tceq.texas.gov.