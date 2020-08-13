L&A Tents helps bring kids back to school by providing classroom tents

A Facebook post from L&A Tents about installing a classroom tent. Another Facebook post about school's rents tents from L&A Tents.

Local tent rental company aids schools in bringing their student’s education outside due to COVID-19 precautions.

TRENTON, NJ, US, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019-2020 pandemic of Corona Virus has been keeping everyone on their toes and leaving a lot of staples of life unstable. As we near September we are all wondering what is going to happen to schools? While each state and even townships have their own solutions, some schools have decided to utilize tents as a way to bring in-school education back into student’s lives.

Similar to restaurants, tents allow for the proper social distancing regulations to remain and the open-air also helps prevent the spread of the virus. Where restaurants have limits on who they can take in, schools can’t deny students of their education. They have to balance keeping everyone safe while also making sure classes can occur. So, like the hospitals, some schools are looking at using tents to get their students back to campus.

Trenton, NJ based company, L&A Tents have had a busy year. Their tents are originally meant for parties and events but when the pandemic hit their tents transitioned into emergency hospital setups. The tents gave room for hospitals to treat and test while decreasing the spread of Covid-19. Now L&A Tents must adapt again to become classrooms, dining halls, and other necessary academic centers. Always eager to help the community, L&A Tents has already helped two academic facilities by installing tents on their campuses.

Outdoor classroom are not a new concept. Pandemics from the past century have also continued educating the youth by bringing the classroom outside. In 1907 Rhode Island placed open-air classrooms, which helped continue school during an epidemic. Their biggest hurdle then became the weather. Even though we have come far from those days, that doesn’t mean some are not concerned about teaching outside. Concerns regarding the weather make many wonder if outdoor learning is truly viable.

Tents become a good solution for those concerns. Tents can keep kids, teachers, and their supplies safe from the elements. Lights, air conditioning, and heating can be installed as well to further continue their use. Ultimately these tents can alleviate the lack of space that hospitals similarly faced. Many school’s biggest hurdle during this pandemic is that many classes are too large and the rooms to small to properly socially distance. By adding tents to the campus the classes can be broken down and students spaced out.

While it might be easy to just assume schools can become purely remote, in reality, it is just not that simple. Some families don’t have access to the means of remote learning. Others simply can’t leave their kids alone at home while the parents have to work. Small children especially need in-person learning to grasp many life skills that just isn’t possible to learn online. While tents may not be the perfect solution it certainly is providing time for better systems to be established.

