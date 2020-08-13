Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,830 in the last 365 days.

Federal banking agencies issue joint statement on enforcement of Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering requirements

August 13, 2020

Federal banking agencies issue joint statement on enforcement of Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering requirements

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • National Credit Union Administration
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTONâ€”The federal banking agencies today issued a joint statement updating their existing enforcement guidance to enhance transparency regarding how they evaluate enforcement actions that are required by statute when financial institutions fail to meet Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering (BSA/AML) obligations.

The statement clarifies that isolated or technical violations or deficiencies are generally not considered the kinds of problems that would result in an enforcement action. The statement also addresses how the agencies evaluate violations of individual components (known as pillars) of the BSA/AML compliance program. It also describes how the agencies incorporate the customer due diligence regulations and recordkeeping requirements issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury as part of the internal controls pillar of the financial institution's BSA/AML compliance program.

The statement, issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, updates and supersedes the Interagency Statement on Enforcement of BSA/AML Requirements issued on July 19, 2007, to promote a consistent approach to the application of Section 8(s) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and Section 206(q) of the Federal Credit Union Act.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network simultaneously issued a "Statement on Enforcement of the Bank Secrecy Act" that sets forth its approach to enforcement in circumstances of non-compliance with the BSA.

You just read:

Federal banking agencies issue joint statement on enforcement of Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering requirements

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.