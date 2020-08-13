Mazza Iron Steel Explains the Demolition Process For PA, NJ & DE Areas

An excavator at work

Mazza Iron Steel, the PA-based demolition and metal recycling company, explains how a building is demolished.

Demolition is a very exciting part of the construction industry! The removal of the old to make way for the new using big, loud tools has fascinated kids and adults alike for decades. While many would assume it would be simply hitting the building with a wrecking ball, there is in fact much more that goes into demolishing a building. The experts at Mazza Iron Steel have been working in demolition for over three decades and are now more than happy to explain the process of build demolition for everyone today.

By definition, demolition is the dismantling of a structure with purposeful and controlled methods. It's an ever-growing industry, expects to grow 3.3% by 2022!

What happens before you demolish a building?

So, before the actual demolition can occur, many things have to be looked into so the process can go as safely and smoothly as possible. Let's go through the pre-building demolition steps...

1. Conduct a building survey... This step, in short, is a study of what the building is made of, how it was made, and other psychical conditions. They need to know where the build is. Is there traffic or neighbors to take into consideration? All this information will inform the demolition team how best to go about the job.

2. Remove any hazards... Specific personnel removes dangerous materials such as asbestos, flammable materials, and other hazards. This is to keep the actual demolition as safe as possible.

3. Make a plan...With the information at hand and the hazards removed the experts can come up with a detailed plan. This plan will explain how the building demolition will be carried out, how they will clean up afterward and the best equipment needed. Budgets are also taken into consideration during this step.

4. Inform crew of the safety measures... Anyone working on the demolition needs to be advised on how to stay safe will preforming the job. Are their hazards to be aware of? How can they stay safe from injuries?

5. Finally, the company needs to secure proper permits. With permits and the area blocked off from the public, they can move on to the actual building demolition!

Building Demolition Process Options

There are a handful of methods the experts can choose to demolish a building. It's important for them to select the method that not only stays in the budget but also gets the job done quickly and safely. Please visit the Mazza Iron Steel site for more information on each of the different demolition methods! In conclusion, there is a lot that goes into demolition then many would assume. It is natural for things to eventually fall. Things change, grow, adapt and demolition is an important part of that system.


