Middlesex Barracks / Saturation Patrol
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
SATURATION PATROL
On August 13th, 2020 between the hours of 7:30 am and 11:30 am, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in the Middlesex and Brookfield areas of Washington and Orange County. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while promoting safe driving.
Details:
- Troopers involved: 4
- Number of traffic stops: 22
- Number of traffic tickets issued: 13
Number of written warning issued: 12
Highlights :
- Numerous operators were issued tickets for exceeding the authorized speed limit, including three operators that were stopped at speeds well in excess of 90 mph. - Two operators were issued tickets for using cellphones while driving. - One operator was issued a criminal citation into the Orange County Court for driving on a criminally suspended license. This operator was stopped for driving in excess of 98 mph.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibly (SPEED KILLS), utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep your head up while driving
Sergeant Charles Winn
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT. 05602
(W) 802.229.9191
(C) 802.279.8145
(F) 802.229.2648