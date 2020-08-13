Middlesex Barracks / Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

On August 13th, 2020 between the hours of 7:30 am and 11:30 am, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in the Middlesex and Brookfield areas of Washington and Orange County. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while promoting safe driving.

Details:

Troopers involved: 4

Number of traffic stops: 22

Number of traffic tickets issued: 13

Number of written warning issued: 12

Highlights :

- Numerous operators were issued tickets for exceeding the authorized speed limit, including three operators that were stopped at speeds well in excess of 90 mph. - Two operators were issued tickets for using cellphones while driving. - One operator was issued a criminal citation into the Orange County Court for driving on a criminally suspended license. This operator was stopped for driving in excess of 98 mph.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibly (SPEED KILLS), utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep your head up while driving

Sergeant Charles Winn

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT. 05602

(W) 802.229.9191

(C) 802.279.8145

(F) 802.229.2648

Charles.Winn@vermont.gov