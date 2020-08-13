Water quality swimming advisory lifted for sound-side site in Pamlico County

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a water quality swimming advisory for a sound-side swimming area in Pamlico County.

The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play.

The advisory was posted yesterday at waters along Vandemere Creek, just north of Windmill Point in Vandemere. Test results of water samples taken at the site had shown bacteria levels exceeding 276 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, the standard for low-usage sites. The site now shows bacteria levels below the state and federal recreational water quality standards.

The sign advising against swimming, skiing or otherwise coming into contact with the water has been removed.

Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it is not known to cause illness, scientific studies indicate that enterococci may indicate the presence of other have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

Coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean. However, it is important to continue monitoring them, so the public can be informed of any localized problems. The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 210 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program, visit the program’s website, view a map of the testing sites, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.