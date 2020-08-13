Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Enjoy Summer Savings on the New 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 August 13, 2020

Concord, NH – The beautiful 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is now available from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department — and for two weeks only you can save $2.00 on every calendar you buy! Last year’s calendar sold out, so don’t miss this opportunity to get ready for another gift-giving season and a promising New Year.

This award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be loved by anyone who appreciates wildlife and enjoys the outdoors. Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.

2021 calendars will be available for $10.00 through Friday, August 28 only. This special offer ends soon, so buy yours today! Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online and enjoy free shipping. Or stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

