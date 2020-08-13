2020-2021 ADVISER Data Elements | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools, Special Purpose Schools and ESU’s

A revised 2020-2021 ADVISER Data Elements is now available on the ADVISER Resources website. Updates include new Calendar Events (Instructional Day – In School, Instructional Day – Split School and Remote, and Instructional Day – Remote Learning), new Digital Equity elements (such as Device Access and Internet Access in Residence) and updates to the guidance for Special Education Setting codes. Please let the NDE Helpdesk know if there are any questions.