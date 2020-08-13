I-376 Traffic Shift Begins Saturday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift on Interstate 376 in Robinson, Moon and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will begin Saturday night, August 15 weather permitting.

Traffic will be shifted into two 11-foot wide lanes in each direction of I-376 between the US 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) and Business Loop 376 Moon (Exit 57) interchanges as crews begin median barrier replacement work. The traffic shift will be implemented from 9 p.m. Saturday night continuously through mid-October.

Additionally, the westbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58) will close to traffic from 9 p.m. Saturday night continuously through 6 a.m. Sunday morning, August 30. Crews will conduct concrete patching, joint cleaning and sealing, and signing and pavement marking installation work. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed exit

Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

Take the Ewing Road exit

At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

From I-376, take the ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #