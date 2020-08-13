Forsyte I.T. Solutions Helps Guilford Technical Community College Go Remote
Guilford Technical Community College pivoted quickly to set up students with a secure remote learning infrastructure due to COVID-19 impacts.
WVD allows for quickly rotating system images and software to support new curriculums and programs.”JAMESTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, higher education institutions across the country faced unprecedented challenges in the face of the global Pandemic. As schools worked to implement plans for campus stability in response to the spread of COVID-19 in late Spring, Guilford Technical Community College turned to Forsyte I.T. Solutions to stay ahead.
— David Campman, Forsyte Cloud Engineer
Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) was founded in 1958 and is located in Jamestown, NC, with a total of 31,396 students across 7 campus locations. GTCC is focused on providing lifelong learning opportunities for personal growth, workforce productivity, and community service.
GTCC wanted to create a secure virtualized environment for its students to log in and access school resources wherever and whenever they needed to do so and Forsyte was there to help. Forsyte was engaged by GTCC to deploy a production-ready Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) environment designed to provide access to vital applications and resources for faculty, staff, and students. Forsyte worked quickly to assess, deploy, and manage the WVD environment alongside Guilford.
With the implementation of WVD, Guilford was able to provide secure remote access to school resources at a rapid pace for students. WVD allowed students to access the school environment from any managed device, saving time for students and money for GTCC. By standing up virtual classroom environments with WVD, capital expenses for remote hardware for faculty/students were eliminated. It allowed GTCC to quickly enable access to a secure environment without touching personal devices or engaging in a complex end-user VPN setup.
Forsyte I.T. Solutions is very proud to have partnered with GTCC and provide a resolution to keep school in session – all in a short period of time!
Read the full story: https://forsyteit.com/post-gtcc-wvd/
