- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (August 2-8)

SALT LAKE CITY (August 13, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,854 for the week of August 2 to August 8, 2020 with a total of $30,546,936 of benefits paid. There were 73,300 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - August 2-8 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 08/02 to 08/08 2,913 66,024 $18,768,830 Federal Funding Expired July 25, 2020 Week Prior (07/26 to 08/01) 3,137 -7.11% 72,144 -8.5% $20,733,604 -9.5% 2019 Weekly Average 1,131 158% 8,856 645% $2,876,354 552% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - August 2-8 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 08/02 to 08/08 764 7,276 $2,576,083 Federal Funding Expired July 25, 2020 Week Prior (07/26 to 08/01) 832 -8.2% 7,958 -8.6% $3,323,328 -22.5% Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims (PEUC) August 2-8 Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to August 8, 2020 New Claims % Change Benefits Paid Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) PEUC (Federal) $600 Stimulus (Federal) 08/02 to 08/08 1,179 $2,248,249 220,513 42,191 11,089 Week Prior (07/26 to 08/01) 1,111 6.1% $2,045,669 $425,248,159 $47,382,385 $17,530,135 $833,470,586

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of August 1, 2020 was 4,750. A total of 4,563 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“New claims and continued claims continue to see a steady decrease each week, supporting Utah’s decision to end the self-attested job attachment status on August 15, 2020,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Active job search efforts will hopefully connect those seeking work to where economic growth is occurring as employment is critical for real stability rather than the time-limited unemployment benefit.”

Job attachment status for active claimants will end this week on August 15, 2020. This does not result in ineligibility, however, to remain on the benefit all claimants will be required to register for work as well as make and report at least four job contacts each week they are requesting the unemployment benefit.

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

