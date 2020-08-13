Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former O.O. McIntyre Park District Manager Indicted on Multiple Felonies

Columbus – Following an investigative audit by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), former park manager for O.O. McIntyre Park District, Asa Alan Rucker, was indicted by a Gallia County Grand Jury today on multiple felonies and a misdemeanor. Auditor of State SIU attorney Leigh Bayer was named as special prosecutor for the case.

 

The grand jury came back with indictments for theft in office, tampering with evidence, and 2 counts of misuse of credit cards. While serving the park, Rucker allegedly used a credit card for his personal use and sold park trees to a lumber company for his personal benefit. The loss to the park is over $20,000.

 

The investigative audit began with an anonymous complaint that park district employees were cutting down and selling valuable hardwood trees for personal gain.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

