August 13, 2020

Former O.O. McIntyre Park District Manager Indicted on Multiple Felonies

Columbus – Following an investigative audit by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), former park manager for O.O. McIntyre Park District, Asa Alan Rucker, was indicted by a Gallia County Grand Jury today on multiple felonies and a misdemeanor. Auditor of State SIU attorney Leigh Bayer was named as special prosecutor for the case.

The grand jury came back with indictments for theft in office, tampering with evidence, and 2 counts of misuse of credit cards. While serving the park, Rucker allegedly used a credit card for his personal use and sold park trees to a lumber company for his personal benefit. The loss to the park is over $20,000.

The investigative audit began with an anonymous complaint that park district employees were cutting down and selling valuable hardwood trees for personal gain.

