Towards Digital Transformation: Create Your Own Branded Community App Now And Connect Better With Your People

Create Your Own Community App and Connect Your People Instantly!

Amalgam of features to reach your people, publicize news, or manage fundraising events, is there for your community app with nandbox App Builder. Create it now!

OTTAWA , ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Does your community need a mobile app? The answer will always be yes.A community mobile app can deliver authentic digital presence and accessibility to your people; They become more reachable anytime, and anywhere.Nothing is as swift and fast as a mobile app to spread news or publicize a cause. Especially after COVID-19 has imposed social distancing, mobile apps have become more crucial than ever before. Non-profit Organizations, neighborhoods, and local communities have resorted to mobile apps to foster a sense of belonging among their people.Why create a community app with nandbox?nandbox enables you to create your app online in minutes. Whether a replica of your favorite app or a build from scratch, both options are at your fingertips. And for a community app, nandbox offers a unique, lucrative, and rich experience seamlessly with an amalgam of features that surpass the commonly used apps.With your app created by nandbox App Builder , you can:#1 Manage social fundraising events on the flyIn fundraising, transparency is key; A branded app can build trust with all your community lovers—That will eventually spread the goodwill among your community's networks and endorse its cause. That’s why running your fundraising events on your App will deliver further authenticity to your audience.nandbox supports integrating PayPal donation options with your App simply and hassle-free.#2 Generate revenue for the entire communityWhether through displaying Google Ads or creating multiple digital stores, your App will bring up profits in no time. That’s beside the easy, instant integration with various payment gateways that nandbox support.Your nandbox App Builder has made it all easier. From small sellers to hypermarkets, each can have their mobile stores, and show up their products and services online, providing the whole community an elite online shopping service, right on your App.#3 Keep everyone posted, connected, and delightedVoice and video calls, plus the possibility of joining 10,000 members in a chat group, created on your App — all are true and real with nandbox, which is significantly better than a Whatsapp group that can never take 300 members in a chat group for once.That’s beside the channels of endless subscribers your App can have, through which you can get instant feedback from your audience, and deliver a pool of insights.#4 Offer your people unlimited online booking possibilitiesA whole booking system is there for your community; Through your App created with nandbox, people can book events and sessions, as well as redeem their tickets, straight from their devices.nandbox, the smart app maker also fosters the look-and-feel of Facebook pages in your App’s channels; where you can post instant feeds on the community’s activities, run engagement competitions, and announce events.Online Community Apps for smart digital transformationYour Community App will connect your people on the spot—exactly what you need for reliable and sustainable communication for now and the future.nandbox digital platform empowers businesses and communities with robust, reliable micro-services that support digital transformation. It is the easiest, no-code gateway to create apps for community building online, with no hosting nor upfront costs needed.Sign up now and start your free trial period.To know how to create a social network app from scratch stay tuned for the following article!You can also contact us at support@nandbox.com if you have questions or you need help with creating your App!About nandbox:Established in 2016, the Canadian nandbox Inc. promotes the commoditization of mobile applications; With its no-code app builder, the platform helps in bridging the communication gaps and monetizing services for businesses and communities through their own Mobile Apps. nandbox helps bring businesses up to speed with total mobility age, accelerated by the latest 5G technologies, and hence meeting the fast-changing market demands.Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities, to ride-hailing apps, or a mix of both; nandbox App Builder also delivers mobile commerce modules. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and the reliability of 99.999% uptime.

How To Make A Mobile App in Five Steps with nandbox App Builder