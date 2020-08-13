Hiker Requests Assistance on the Bolles Trail in Albany

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 13, 2020

Albany, NH – On Wednesday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call from a hiker in distress on the Bolles Trail in Albany. The hiker was identified as Paul Licameli from Somerville, MA. Licameli stated that he was out of water and dehydrated; he had difficulty walking and did not think he could make it out without assistance. New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified and two Conservation Officers were sent to the trail to attempt to locate Licameli and provide assistance. He was not at the coordinate received by 911 dispatch or encountered on the Bolles Trail. Attempts to call Licameli by phone were unsuccessful due to a lack of cell phone service. The Officers found his tracks on an adjacent snowmobile trail and began searching. Licameli arrived back at the Bolles Trail parking area at 11:40 p.m. He was exhausted and thirsty but otherwise unharmed.

New Hampshire Fish & Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete search and rescue missions of in the woodlands of the Granite State. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikesafe.com.