Golfweek Magazine Ranks Two Hammock Coast Layouts Among America's Top 100 Courses
Our goal is to provide every golfer with an unforgettable experience. The Golfweek rankings are validation of that effort and a testament to the quality of golf here along the Hammock Coast”GEORGETOWN, SC, US, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golfweek magazine, one of the game’s most respected voices, has included a pair of Hammock Coast courses among it’s “Top 100 Best Courses You Can Play in the U.S.,” a ranking of the nation’s best public layouts.
Golfweek ranked Caledonia Golf & Fish Club No. 62 on the prestigious list and True Blue Golf was No. 95. Caledonia and True Blue, located less than a mile from each other, are sister courses that were designed by Mike Strantz.
“We are extremely proud to have both Caledonia and True Blue ranked among America’s top 100 public courses by Golfweek,” said Bob Seganti, the general manager responsible for overseeing both properties. “Our goal is to provide every golfer with an unforgettable experience. The Golfweek rankings are validation of that effort and a testament to the quality of golf here along the Hammock Coast.”
A consensus top 100 public course, Caledonia was Strantz’ first solo design and has enjoyed national acclaim since its 1994 opening. Playing through centuries-old live oak trees draped in Spanish moss, the course showcases the natural beauty of the Hammock Coast, beginning with the ½-mile “alley of oaks” players drive through upon entering the property.
The quality of Strantz’ architectural work shines throughout a round that is highlighted by the par 4 18th, which is widely regarded as one of the game’s best finishing holes. The dogleg right requires players to play across water on the approach to a green residing in the shadow of an antebellum-style clubhouse.
It’s an unforgettable finish that is only enhanced by a crowd gathering on the clubhouse porch to watch golfers play the final hole.
True Blue offers a different yet no less memorable experience. A modern, muscular design, True Blue challenges players with some of the area’s largest fairways, greens and waste bunkers.
In contrast to Caledonia, where trees line every fairway, True Blue is wide open off the tee, rewarding players who successfully take an aggressive line of play while allowing mid to high handicappers to enjoy the renowned layout.
Strantz framed much of the course with sand, and True Blue offers some of Georgetown County’s most dramatic visuals.
While True Blue and Caledonia enjoy the attention that comes with being top 100 public courses, they weren’t the only Hammock Coast property Golfweek honored. The magazine listed Heritage No. 8 on its list of the “Best Courses You Can Play,” a ranking of the best public courses in each state.
