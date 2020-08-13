Tx3 Presents the "Evolution of Paperless Validation" at KENX Validation and GMP University
Tx3 Services
Join Tx3's Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo as she presents on the "Evolution of Paperless Validation" and optimizing validation and testing maturity models.BLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tx3 Services is excited to announce that we will both be sponsoring, as well as presenting at the 2020 KENX Validation and GMP Virtual Conference. Speaking on behalf of Tx3, Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo will be sharing her extensive industry expertise to discuss the “Evolution of Paperless Validation”.
With a wealth of experience providing strategic consulting services transforming CSV and SDLC maturity models within major Life Sciences organizations, Dori brings a high level of expertise and knowledge to this topic. For CSV professionals that are evaluating SDLC and CSV transformation initiatives, this presentation will prove extremely valuable in balancing compliance management with testing maturity.
Topics to be covered include:
• Understanding why and how to start the paperless validation transformation
• Walkthrough of paperless validation use case
• Understanding the balance of testing and validation maturity models
• Integrating your validation maturity with your testing maturity model
• Building a roadmap for your organization
As part of this presentation, Dori will be offering an SDLC Modernization Assessment survey in which she will review the state of your organization’s current SDLC and CSV landscape and provide a strategic roadmap containing recommended improvements and strategy execution in areas of people, process, and technology. Included in the assessment and roadmap review, teams will also be provided information on how they compare to peers based on industry benchmarks.
The KENX Validation and GMP Virtual Conference will take place August 24-26, and Dori’s presentation will be on the 25th from 12:00-12:45 EST. To register for the event, please follow the link below:
Register: KENX Validation and GMP University Virtual Conference
About Dori: Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo has 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, specializing in regulatory compliance strategy and computer systems validation. She started her pharmaceutical career developing FDA-approved manufacturing processes, she then moved to operations quality groups in biotechnology firms where she established Risked-Based Quality Systems. Dori’s focus has been on risk-based strategy and compliance since her start consulting at Genilogix, continuing through to her role as Director of Quality Systems for Healthcare and Life Sciences at Avnet. As a Managing Consultant for Tx3, she expands Tx3’s services with a focus on increasing current use of tools and advancing client understanding of automation/mobile testing and beyond.
About Tx3: Tx3 Services is a software development and compliance company that provides workflow controls and electronic signatures for a wide range of application lifecycle tools and methodologies. These solutions help life sciences teams achieve regulatory compliance more effectively and efficiently in their GxP systems.
About KENX Validation and GMP University: This event is a dream come true for engineering, quality, C&Q and validation professionals by offering hands-on training for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and related industries. Participants create-their-own-experience by choosing from over 50 tutorials and benefit from the wealth of knowledge and useful material our faculty exchanges. Val-U offers a hands-on experience in which lessons learned turn into immediate, actionable results.
Jason Secola
Tx3 Services
+1 530-320-7516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn