Dehydrated Women Assisted from Dicey Mills Trail

CONTACT: C.O. Benjamin Lewis (603) 744-5470 August 13, 2020

Waterville Valley, NH – At approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, New Hampshire Fish and Game was called to rescue a dehydrated hiker, Janice Platt, 55 of Manchester NH, on the Dicey Mills Trail on Mt. Whiteface. She was hiking with three other people who were able to call 911 when Platt was unable to continue. Rescuers were able to deliver fluids to Platt and she was then able to hike out with assistance to an OHRV and driven to the awaiting ambulance at the bottom of the trail at approximately 3:40 p.m. Rescuers from Sandwich Fire Department, Tamworth Fire Department, Moultonborough Fire Department, Holderness Fire Department, and Stewarts Ambulance Services, as well as Conservation Officers, contributed to the rescue.

New Hampshire Fish & Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete search and rescue missions of in the woodlands of the Granite State. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.