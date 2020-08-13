North Dakota’s fall turkey season is set with 3,785 licenses available to hunters, 125 more than last year.

Unit 47 (Eddy, Foster, Kidder, Sheridan, Stutsman and Wells counties), which has been closed to fall turkey hunting because of low numbers, is open due to an increase in turkeys in the northern part of the unit. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) will remain closed because of a low turkey population.

Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, who are interested in applying for a 2020 license can submit an online application through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

Applications are also accepted by calling 800-406-6409. A service fee is added for license applications made over the phone. The deadline for applying is Sept. 2.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply in the first lottery. Nonresidents can apply for fall turkey licenses that are still available following the first lottery.

The fall wild turkey season runs from Oct. 10 through Jan. 3, 2021.