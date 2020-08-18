Celeb Chef Appointed As Senior Food Writer & Editor in Chief

Culinary News World Logo

Chef Vincent Tropepe of NYC Appointed as Senior Food Writer & Editor in Chief of CulinaryNewsWorld.com for The United States.

MUMBAI, INDIA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning, multi certified chef, culinary personality, published author and the only chef considered “The American born Gordon Ramsey” according to Edible magazine, Vincent Tropepe has been appointed Senior Food Writer and Editor in Chief for Culinarynewsworld.com for the United States of America.

Tropepe’s long and impressive career started with being the understudy to French master chef Alaine Ducasse, followed by impressive runs at SD26, The Rainbow Room, The 21 Club, Mr. K’s and Sardi’s to name a few. Chef Tropepe also has cooked for many of the most important principals known throughout the world including Muhammad Ali, Regis Philbin, Lucuiano Pavorotti, Rudy Guiliani, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, baseball Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Phil Rizzutto and four United States Presidents – to only name a few.

Chef Tropepe will have the enormous task of highlighting restaurants, chefs, food trends, food political issues, food and beverage recipes, alternative eating and dieting lifestyles, new kitchen appliances and tools as well as food and wine events and at home food services.