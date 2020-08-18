Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,582 in the last 365 days.

Celeb Chef Appointed As Senior Food Writer & Editor in Chief

Culinary News World Logo

Chef Vincent Tropepe of NYC Appointed as Senior Food Writer & Editor in Chief of CulinaryNewsWorld.com for The United States.

MUMBAI, INDIA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning, multi certified chef, culinary personality, published author and the only chef considered “The American born Gordon Ramsey” according to Edible magazine, Vincent Tropepe has been appointed Senior Food Writer and Editor in Chief for Culinarynewsworld.com for the United States of America.

Tropepe’s long and impressive career started with being the understudy to French master chef Alaine Ducasse, followed by impressive runs at SD26, The Rainbow Room, The 21 Club, Mr. K’s and Sardi’s to name a few. Chef Tropepe also has cooked for many of the most important principals known throughout the world including Muhammad Ali, Regis Philbin, Lucuiano Pavorotti, Rudy Guiliani, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, baseball Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Phil Rizzutto and four United States Presidents – to only name a few.

Chef Tropepe will have the enormous task of highlighting restaurants, chefs, food trends, food political issues, food and beverage recipes, alternative eating and dieting lifestyles, new kitchen appliances and tools as well as food and wine events and at home food services.

Reishu
Sharma
+91 97691 52850
email us here

You just read:

Celeb Chef Appointed As Senior Food Writer & Editor in Chief

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.