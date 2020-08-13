New Haven Barracks/DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B502054

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/13/2020, 0010 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St. in the Town of Middlebury

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Shane McGrath

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/13/2020 at 0010 Hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible impaired driver at a business on Court St. in the Town of Middlebury. State Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Shane McGrath (26) of Addison, VT.

While speaking with McGrath, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. McGrath was screened for DUI and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. McGrath was later released and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

