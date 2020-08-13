New Haven Barracks/DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502054
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/13/2020, 0010 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St. in the Town of Middlebury
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Shane McGrath
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/13/2020 at 0010 Hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible impaired driver at a business on Court St. in the Town of Middlebury. State Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Shane McGrath (26) of Addison, VT.
While speaking with McGrath, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. McGrath was screened for DUI and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. McGrath was later released and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.