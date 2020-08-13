New Chandler City Councilman OD Harris Scores Many Firsts

About

The World's Best Connectors LLC is a virtual community for C-Suite executives. The WBCs help other CEOs enhance their connections with their families, employees, clients, government and the media. The WBCs office is at 2390 E Camelback Rd, Ste #130, Phoenix, AZ 85016. CEO Denise Meridith, with a BS from Cornell University and MPA from the university of Southern California. In addition to WBC, Meridith has been CEO of Denise Meridith Consultants Inc, a public and community relations firm, for 19 years. She is uniquely experienced in government, private enterprise, academia and non-profits. Meridith has been a freelance journalist for the past 25 years, writing over 1000 articles on business for newspapers and magazines, and teaching marketing and business for years at Cornell and Arizona State University. She has aspent many years in the hospitality, sports and entertainment sectors.

The World's Best Connectors.