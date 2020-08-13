The Niva Labs enters into Business Development Agreement with Iridium Consulting
The partnership enables advanced research and testing solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Niva Labs, a certified California compliance testing laboratory with offices in Los Angeles, CA announced today a business development partnership with Iridium Consulting, a California cannabis consulting firm with offices in Los Angeles and San Jose.
The California cannabis industry continues to grow and offer more innovative and more sophisticated products. With new product development and manufacturing come challenges such as stability, potency variability, and contaminants that require specific chemistry insight to solve.
“Product development, sourcing of starting materials, efficient manufacturing, compliance testing, and marketing are all dependent on the underlying chemistry” said Anatoly Chlenov, Partner at Iridium Consulting. “Application of existing chemistry knowledge in combination with scientific principle, and experimentation enables solutions to a wide number of recurring production challenges”
”Our clients rely on our advice which is based on first-hand scientific data of uttermost quality” said Anatoly, “We decided to partner with Niva Labs, a premier cannabis testing partner, because we share a passion for rigorous scientific method and customer service.”
The partnership will leverage The Niva Labs cannabis testing facilities and aims to streamline solutions to cannabis manufacturing challenges. “With their scientific expertise and connections in the California hemp and cannabis industries, Aaron and Anatoly are ideal business development partners” said Josh Snyder, CEO of The Niva Labs “we are excited to be working with them as we continue to grow our client base.”
About The Niva Labs:
The Niva Labs is a BCC-licensed cannabis testing lab located in Los Angeles. With a team of experienced researchers, the company offers contract research services to support cultivation, product development, and medicinal cannabis research.
About Iridium Consulting:
Iridium consulting is a California based cannabis consulting firm founded by Aaron Green, PhD and Anatoly Chlenov, PhD. Together, they combine over 30 years of experience in analytical chemistry, product development and brand marketing in regulated environments. Iridium consulting helps top-shelf brands increase sales by applying science-driven marketing strategies and developing dispensary-focused educational materials.
