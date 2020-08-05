Iridium Consulting and Ionization Labs Announce Business Development Partnership Enabling Cannabis In-House R&D Testing
Partnership to provide in-house potency testing solutions that increase accuracy and speed, while also dramatically simplifying the testing process.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iridium Consulting and Ionization Labs today announced their partnership to provide in-house potency testing solutions that increase accuracy and speed, while also dramatically simplifying the testing process.
Ionization Labs' Cann-ID Potency Testing Solution is an integrated proprietary software / UX combined with high quality analysis for cannabinoid R&D potency measurements. Ionization Labs solutions enable growers and producers to achieve maximum return on investment and lower cost of operations from day one. "We are excited about our partnership with Iridium Consulting" said Alex Andrawes, CEO at Ionization Labs, "with Anatoly and Aaron's deep experience and analytical chemistry and network in the cannabis industry partnering was a natural fit."
Iridium will provide the service as part of its consulting offering to cannabis and hemp industry customers. "We are delighted to add the Ionization Labs service to our list of offerings for cannabis and hemp clients" said Aaron Green, Partner at Iridium Consulting, "we have seen a lot of technologies on the market for cannabis R&D potency testing and no other solution provides comparable accuracy, efficiency and ease of use."
Outsourced laboratory R&D testing represents a significant budget line item for large cultivators, extractors and manufacturers. The partnership will focus initial efforts on providing in-house testing services to cannabis and hemp customers in the California market.
Ionization Labs is an Austin, TX based software and laboratory equipment company with a mission to simplify testing in the hemp industry. They provide lab testing products and services to customers through their Cann-ID platform as well their Certified Cannabinoid Testing Services (CTS).
Iridium Consulting is a California based cannabis consulting firm founded by Aaron Green, PhD and Anatoly Chlenov, PhD. Together they combine over 30 years of combined experience in analytical chemistry, product development and brand marketing in regulated environments. Iridium consulting helps top-shelf brands increase sales by applying science-driven marketing strategies and developing dispensary-focused educational materials.
Aaron Green
Iridium Consulting
+1 424-367-8081
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn