Middlesex Barracks/ Saturation Patrol
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
SATURATION PATROL
On August 12th, 2020 between the hours of 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in the Middlesex and Brookfield areas of Washington and Orange County. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing the motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.
Details:
- Troopers involved: 3
- Number of traffic stops: 18
- Number of traffic tickets issued: 10
-
Number of written warning issued: 14
Highlights
- One operator was ticketed for following too closely.
- Numerous operator's were issued tickets for exceeding the authorized speed limit.
- One operator was ticketed for failing to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving.