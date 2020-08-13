Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,776 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Saturation Patrol

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

SATURATION PATROL 

  

On August 12th, 2020 between the hours of 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in the Middlesex and Brookfield areas of Washington and Orange County.  The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing the motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving. 

Details: 

  • Troopers involved: 3 
  • Number of traffic stops: 18 
  • Number of traffic tickets issued: 10 
  • Number of written warning issued: 14 

    Highlights 

    - One operator was ticketed for following too closely. 

    - Numerous operator's were issued tickets for exceeding the authorized speed limit. 

    - One operator was ticketed for failing to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle. 

    The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving.  

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Saturation Patrol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.