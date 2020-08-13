Middlesex Barracks/ Saturation Patrol

Number of written warning issued: 14

Highlights

- One operator was ticketed for following too closely.

- Numerous operator's were issued tickets for exceeding the authorized speed limit.

- One operator was ticketed for failing to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving.