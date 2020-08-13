Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.12.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Reginald R. Javier, 54, of San Diego, has been appointed executive director at the California Employment Training Panel. Javier has served as deputy executive officer at the San Bernardino County Economic Development Agency since 2016. He was associate manager at Public Consulting Group from 2011 to 2017. Javier was director of workforce advancement at the San Diego Workforce Partnership from 2006 to 2011. He was an employment program manager III at the Employment Development Department from 1992 to 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $164,376. Javier is a Democrat.

Peter Cooper, 54, of Sacramento, has been reappointed assistant executive director of the California Employment Training Panel, where he has served in that position since 2012. Cooper was senior workforce program manager and legislative advocate at the California Labor Federation from 2000 to 2012. He was research coordinator at the Service Employees International Union Local 250 from 1997 to 2000 and a corporate researcher at AFL-CIO from 1992 to 1997. Cooper earned a Master of Arts degree in international economic affairs from Sacramento State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $122,724. Cooper is a Democrat.

Jennifer Urdan, 61, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California State Teachers’ Retirement Board. Urdan was managing director of Cambridge Associates LLC from 1998 to 2019. She was vice president of Robertson, Stephens & Company LLC from 1996 to 1997 and vice president of JP Morgan & Company from 1981 to 1996. Urdan is a member of the investment committees for the Marin Community Foundation and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and a member of Broadway Angels. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Urdan is registered without party preference.

Janet Thrasher, 64, of Los Gatos, has been appointed to the Structural Pest Control Board. Thrasher has been president of Thrasher Termite and Pest Control Inc. since 1979. She is a member of the Silicon Valley Association of Realtors, Pest Control Operators of California, Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, National Pest Management Association, and Diamond Certified. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Thrasher is a Democrat.

Donald Giarratano, 68, of Palm Desert, has been appointed to the Contractors State License Board. Giarratano has been general manager of the Muir-Chase Plumbing Company’s Orange County Office since 2013. He was manager for business development at D.K. Mechanical Contractors from 1992 to 2013. Giarratano was general superintendent at Sam P Wallace from 1982 to 1992, foreman at Quast Plumbing from 1977 to 1982 and an apprentice at Anaheim Plumbing from 1971 to 1977. Giarratano served as a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971. He is a member of the California Plumbing and Mechanical Contractors Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Giarratano is a Libertarian.

###