Pitt County Court Sessions Cancelled Again for August 13

Pitt County court officials announced this evening that sessions of district and superior criminal court are cancelled again for August 13 due to a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19. Court cases scheduled to be heard on August 13 will be rescheduled. 

The courthouse, clerk's office, District Civil and Juvenile Court will all be open tomorrow.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

For that latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov

