Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,768 in the last 365 days.

MDOT virtual public meeting Aug. 18 to discuss proposed road diet on I-69 BL (Hancock Street) in Port Huron

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a virtual live Microsoft Teams event to discuss a proposed road diet for the I-69 Business Loop (BL) (Hancock Street) in Port Huron between M-25 (Pine Grove Avenue) and the I-69/I-94 ramps.

The proposed road diet will change the existing lane configuration from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction with a dedicated center turn lane. This work would be completed during pavement marking updates, eliminating additional costs associated with changing the lane configuration. Signal work will also begin Monday, Aug. 17, at the I-69 BL/ M-25 (Pine Grove Avenue) intersection. Completing the road diet and pavement markings during this time will reduce the impact on drivers.  

WHO: MDOT and city of Port Huron officials Interested residents and business owners

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 4 - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Live Virtual Public Meeting

How to attend a live event in Teams

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail CurryO@Michigan.gov at least five days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: The current lane configuration of I-69 BL between M-25 and the I-69/I-94 ramps is no longer needed as traffic volumes have changed in recent years. The new lane configuration will help to eliminate confusion during turning movements at intersections and reduce the potential of rear-end crashes.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from the proposed road diet. Comments and questions can be directed to:

Monica Monsma MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building  425 West Ottawa St.  PO Box 30050  Lansing, MI 48909 

MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

Linda Burchell Huron Transportation Service Center (TSC) Manager BurchellL@Michigan.gov

Area map

You just read:

MDOT virtual public meeting Aug. 18 to discuss proposed road diet on I-69 BL (Hancock Street) in Port Huron

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.