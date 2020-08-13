MDOT virtual public meeting Aug. 18 to discuss proposed road diet on I-69 BL (Hancock Street) in Port Huron

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a virtual live Microsoft Teams event to discuss a proposed road diet for the I-69 Business Loop (BL) (Hancock Street) in Port Huron between M-25 (Pine Grove Avenue) and the I-69/I-94 ramps.

The proposed road diet will change the existing lane configuration from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction with a dedicated center turn lane. This work would be completed during pavement marking updates, eliminating additional costs associated with changing the lane configuration. Signal work will also begin Monday, Aug. 17, at the I-69 BL/ M-25 (Pine Grove Avenue) intersection. Completing the road diet and pavement markings during this time will reduce the impact on drivers.

WHO: MDOT and city of Port Huron officials Interested residents and business owners

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 4 - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Live Virtual Public Meeting

How to attend a live event in Teams

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail CurryO@Michigan.gov at least five days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: The current lane configuration of I-69 BL between M-25 and the I-69/I-94 ramps is no longer needed as traffic volumes have changed in recent years. The new lane configuration will help to eliminate confusion during turning movements at intersections and reduce the potential of rear-end crashes.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from the proposed road diet. Comments and questions can be directed to:

Monica Monsma MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

Linda Burchell Huron Transportation Service Center (TSC) Manager BurchellL@Michigan.gov

Area map