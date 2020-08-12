Community Reviews offer expert guidance and support

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shell community leaders, as well as a couple of opinionated chickens, attended a Community Review session with Business Council economic development experts this month 

 

Wyoming Business Council staff members visited Greybull and Shell this month to host Community Review workshops. 

Community Reviews are opportunities for town leaders to come together with the Business Council’s Community Development experts to create plans and goals based on their community’s needs, ideas and vision. 

In Greybull, the discussion focused on job creationdowntown retail and restaurants; senior living; improving the entrances to the town; and making better use of the Greybull River. 

In Shell, participants focused on planned growth and resource management; improving broadband access; outdoor leadership and stewardship; and vocational or non-traditional jobs to keep families in the community. 

 

Each Wyoming town has individual challenges and goals,” said Kim Porter, the Business Council’s Rural Development manager. “The Community Review process starts with the locals’ vision and goals and adds our economic development expertise and knowledge to bring out the best in each community, support its uniqueness and help it thrive.” 

 

