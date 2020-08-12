Gov. Gordon allocates CARES Act funding to improve broadband access

To ensure Wyomingites have the ability to telework, learn from home and access telemedicine, Governor Mark Gordon made CARES Act funding available for broadband improvements across the state.

Broadband providers were given the opportunity to submit projects that would provide or address service to unserved and underserved areas.

The Wyoming Business Council received 81 applications, which were reviewed by a committee consisting of Business Council staff and Board of Directors, as well as the Broadband Advisory Council and the Governor's office.

Projects were considered for funding if they did not compete with existing providers that offer service of speeds of at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, as defined by Wyoming statute.

Currently, 37 applications are being recommended for funding totaling $86,133,229.

