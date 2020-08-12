Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,750 in the last 365 days.

Construction Efforts Continue at Horsethief Reservoir

Horsethief Reservoir will soon be getting a new boat ramp – sort of. The popular King’s Point boat ramp is showing its age and will be replaced in September.

For crews to successfully construct the new ramp, the area around the old ramp must be allowed to dry out. That can only happen by lowering water levels which will begin this week. The drawdown will be done slowly, and the reservoir will remain fishable through the fall and winter months.

Near the end of August, Horsethief’s T-dock will be removed and stored for the winter. The remainder of Horsethief’s docks and the King’s Point ramp should be usable through Labor Day weekend, after which the remaining docks will be removed and stored, and the ramp area closed for the construction effort.

For more information regarding Horsethief’s ongoing improvements, please contact Fish and Game fisheries manager Jordan Messner at the Fish and Game McCall office – 208-634-8137.

- IDFG -

You just read:

Construction Efforts Continue at Horsethief Reservoir

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.