Additional Reward Offered* Homicide: 3300 Block of Dubois Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:20 am, members of the Sixth District were at the listed location, due to a large gathering, when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Officers canvassed the area and located multiple victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life and life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, a juvenile male victim was pronounced dead. In total, twenty-two victims sustained gunshot wounds. Two others sustained injuries while fleeing from the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Christopher Brown, of Northeast, DC.

In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division has offered an additional $25,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $25,000 bringing the total reward amount to $75,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.