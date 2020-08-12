Routine inspections, closures scheduled Aug. 17-20 in Duluth (Aug. 12, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists will encounter temporary closures and detours while crews conduct routine bridge inspections Monday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 20 in Duluth.

Monday, Aug. 17

Right lane closures will occur on northbound I-35 exits at Superior Street and Michigan Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. A flagging operation will be in place.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

The northbound I-35 to northbound Highway 53 ramp will close for inspection between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists will be detoured.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Right lane closures will occur on northbound and southbound Highway 53 at 21st Avenue West between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20

The Highway 53 northbound ramp at 21st Avenue West will be closed. Plan an alternate route. Motorists are asked to be patient and use caution in and around work areas.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

