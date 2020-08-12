Legal loads will be allowed overnight on Snake River Bridge

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) will be setting up temporary signals at each end of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22 near the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390 this week to allow legal loads to cross the bridge at night.

Traffic will be restricted to alternating, one-way traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly (seven days a week). Due to the reduced traffic volumes at night, WYDOT expects, on average, about one minute delays for motorists as opposing traffic clears the bridge.

More information on what the state of Wyoming considers a legal load and when to apply for a oversize permit is available on the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s website.

Variable message signs will also be visible to notify local traffic of the nighttime alternating traffic. Signs are anticipated to read "Signal Ahead Legal Loads/10pm - 5am.”

The current weight restrictions still apply during daytime hours. During the daytime hours, the temporary signals will be in yellow-flash mode allowing two- way traffic across the bridge. At nighttime, red-yellow-green alternating one-way traffic will be in operation.

WYDOT implemented the weight limit earlier this year to help protect the bridge until it can be replaced. Currently, WYDOT engineers are working on some interim repairs until the bridge is replaced in 2023. The Snake River Bridge is currently in the planning phases of construction.

The daytime weight restriction is as follows:

For single unit trucks with 2-3 axles, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is restricted to 20 tons, or 40,000 lbs.

For single unit trucks with 4-5 axles, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is restricted to 25 tons, or 50,000 lbs.

For single unit trucks with 6 or more axles, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is restricted to 31 tons, or 62,000 lbs.

Semi-trailer and truck/trailer combinations will be limited to 36 tons, or 72,000 lbs. Drivers should note that WYO 22 Teton Pass is restricted to vehicles weighing less than 60,000 gross vehicle weight (GVW).

All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT's 511 website.

For more information about this project contact:

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT public involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's road and travel information website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.