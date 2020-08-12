Route 3034 McMillan Road Restrictions Begin Thursday in Upper St. Clair

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge abutment work on Route 3034 (McMillan Road) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, August 13 weather permitting.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct bridge abutment work on McMillan Road between McLaughlin Run Road and Orr Road. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through early September.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #