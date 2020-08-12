Interstate 70 Ramp Closures - South Strabane Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closing of the on and off ramps at Exit 19 (Beau Street). The eastbound and westbound ramps will be closed beginning Monday August 17 through Thursday August 20. The closures will be in place each night between 8 pm and 6 am. The eastbound on and off ramps will be closed concurrently and the westbound on and off ramps will be closed concurrently after the eastbound ramps are opened.

The closures and will allow crews to mill and pave the ramps. Traffic will be detoured during the closures. The detours for each ramp are as follows:

70 WB to Beau St Exit 20 (Off Ramp) Continue 70 WB take Exit 19 Take Exit 19 South Merge onto 70 EB Take Exit 20 to Beau St

Beau St to 70 WB (On Ramp) Merge onto 70 EB Take Exit 21 (79 S) Take Exit 33 (RT 40 East) Take 79N Ramp to 70 WB

70 EB to Beau St Exit 20 (Off Ramp) Continue 70 EB to Exit 21 (79 S) Take Exit 33 (RT 40 East) Take 79N Ramp to 70 WB Take Exit 20 to Beau St

Beau St to 70 EB (On Ramp) Merge onto 70 WB Take Exit 19 South Merge onto 70 EB

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###