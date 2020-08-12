Route 4067 West Hardies Road Paving Thursday Night in Hampton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on West Hardies Road (Route 4067) in Hampton Township, Allegheny County will occur Thursday night, August 13 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on West Hardies Road between the Pennsylvania Turnpike overpass and Stella Drive from 6 p.m. Thursday night to 5 p.m. Friday morning. Crews from A. Liberoni, Inc. will conduct paving work.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #