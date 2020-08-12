Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ADECA to conduct online state surplus property auction Aug. 13-19

MONTGOMERY — More than 260 lots including used automobiles, boats and computers will be up for bid Aug. 13-19 during the state surplus property online auction.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ Surplus Property Division will conduct the auction at www.govdeals.com/alabamasurplus. The auction will begin 7 a.m. on this Thursday, Aug. 13 and includes a multitude of items declared as surplus from state agencies and abandoned or surrendered items collected from airports in the southeastern U.S.

An onsite preview of items will be Friday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Surplus Property Division warehouse, 4590 Mobile Highway in Montgomery. Those attending the onsite preview are required to wear mask and maintain a six-foot social distance from other attendees. Bidders are required to register at https://adeca.alabama.gov/Divisions/Surplus/Pages/PublicSales.aspx.

ADECA converted from an onsite to online auction in 2019 to save money and enable more participation. ADECA conducts online public auctions periodically each year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley

