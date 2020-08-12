TCEQ approves fines totaling $541,476

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $467,599 against 24 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: eight air quality, two multimedia, one municipal wastewater discharge, three petroleum storage tank, six public water system, and one water quality.

Three default orders were issued for the petroleum storage tank enforcement category.

In addition, on Aug. 4, the executive director approved penalties totaling $73,877 against 32 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 26, 2020. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.