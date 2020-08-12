8/12/2020

**Consumer Alert** CFO Jimmy Patronis: Be Cautious of Work-At-Home Scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is highlighting a recent article by the Federal Trade Commission that is warning consumers about being cautious when it comes to work-at-home scams.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Floridians are continuing to deal with the financial effects of COVID-19 and looking for ways to earn extra money, work-at-home scams have become more relevant recently. It’s unconscionable that scammers are exploiting these times of uncertainty to prey on people who are looking for work, but it is important for Floridians to stay vigilant, never give out your personal or financial information to businesses you do not trust, and report suspected scams immediately at FraudFreeFlorida.com.”

Tips on How to Avoid Work-At-Home Scams:

• Research the business: Visit the company's website to find out if the company is really hiring. If the caller claims to be from a recruiting agency, hang up and call that agency's customer support line directly. If nobody answers, visit BBB.org and look that company up.

• Don't pay upfront fees: No legitimate job offer will require out of pocket expenses from a potential employee for background checks, credit reports or administrative fees before an interview. Never give credit card or social security numbers.

• Watch for overpayment scenarios: Don't fall for an overpayment scam. No legitimate job would ever overpay an employee and ask for money to be wired elsewhere. This is a common trick used by scammers. Be careful if a company promises you great opportunities or big income as long as you pay for coaching, training, certifications or directories.

• Be wary of the "perfect offer": Job seekers should be cautious of any posting advertising extremely high pay for short hours or minimum required experience. Watch for on-the-spot offers solely based on your resume or without interviewing. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

