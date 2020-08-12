MURRAY PROPOSES “SMALL BUSINESS BILL OF RIGHTS”

Seeking Equality and Protection for Small Businesses

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic manufactured a private sector shutdown in attempt to keep us healthy. However, the logic trampling our rights and commerce was tremendously flawed, inspiring Julianne Murray’s proposal for a Small Business Bill of Rights which she will implement upon her government election.

Gov. John Carney allowed for big box stores employing lobbyists to remain open while small businesses were forced into lockdown deeming it safe to shop at Home Depot, but not a furniture or clothing store. Isn’t clothing a necessity? With over 50 types of commerce forced to shut down with no recourse or even the right to submit a plan for reopening safely, small businesses were the most impacted. Without the funding to hire a lobbyist or lawyer to fight for their right to operate, they were left on a vine to die.

“Our state government has been operating in a vacuum where lobbyists and special interest groups have the most influence.” says Murray, “Unfortunately, the results have been picking winners and losers on steroids.”

Unlike the incumbent Governor, who is a career politician with no private sector experience, Julianne Murray understands these small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. They are the incubators of commerce and providers of employment and revenue for the state. All businesses are essential including the small ones.

As our next Governor, Julianne will not randomly wield governing power deciding like an emperor who is allowed to survive. She will allow the free market to make the choice as our founding fathers believed. Understanding that our state government is supposed to work for us not against us, Julie will implement a Small Business Bill of Rights.

Murray’s Small Business Bill of Rights:

 When it comes to their right to operate, small businesses will be treated equally as big box stores.

 After a state government inspection or ruling, small businesses will have 25 working days to fix any broken regulations or laws without fear of fines or penalties.

 Whether it is tax law or a new regulation (not deemed a public health emergency), small businesses will be given one year to adapt. Small businesses cannot afford a team of lawyers to comprehend new regulations and compliance issues. They need to be given time to adjust.

 All businesses will have the right to timely responses to state applications and inquiries.

 All business have a right to responsive and knowledgeable assistance from state government employees

 Businesses will not be discriminated based on geography.

 Reduce stifling regulations by streamlining municipal and state government regulatory process.

 All economic boards will have a representative from the small business community.

 The Governor will not sign any bill with new regulations unless accompanied by cost estimates for implementing by both the state and the business.

 The Governor will hold the line against taxes which stifle the economy.

 The Division of Small Business will have leadership with small business experience

Even before the pandemic, Delaware was on the wrong trajectory economically. Our state ranks 43rd in growth. We rank last in median household income with it decreasing over the past 16 years.

