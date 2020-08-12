Top Insurance Agency of Texas Award for 2020
The Texas Consumer Community (TCC) has recently Awarded Royalty Insurance with the Top Insurance Agency of Texas Award for 2020.DALLAS, TEXAS, 75203, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Consumer Community (TCC) has recently Awarded Royalty Insurance with the Client First Award. This award is given to businesses in many Catagories and Royalty Insurance of Plano Texas was selected to Received the Top Insurance Agency of Texas Award for 2020. The candidates for this award are the best insurance companies in the respective markets throughout the state of Texas. Royalty Insurance was vetted based on the following criteria. Highest Customers Satisfaction for Insurance companies in Texas, The most competitive pricing for insurance companies in Texas, Diversity of Insurance Products for insurance companies in Texas, and a new category was added this year which was most technologically adapted.
The Best Insurance Company in Texas is was chosen out of 100 the best Texas-based insurance agencies and brokerages. The insurance industry is very competitive and extremely regulated which makes it hard to stand out in. The top insurance agents in Texas have to get creative to stand out amongst a large number of the new and upcoming top insurance brokerages. As Texas's population explodes due to increased relocations to Texas from other states the insurance industry is expanding to meet those needs. This award is given to maintain quality and value amongst the insurance agencies during this time of rapid growth. Royalty insurance was to be one of the most affordable insurance for auto insurance, life, business, and home insurance companies in Texas. Royalty Insurance was recently awarded the Best Insurance Agency in Plano Texas by the Plano Chamber of Business which is why it was nominated for this award.
Insurance Award Catagories for Excellent Service
Texas Car insurance
Royalty Insurance offers affordable Auto liability coverage, Uninsured motorist coverage, Underinsured motorist coverage, Comprehensive coverage, Collision coverage, Medical payments coverage, Personal injury protection, which satisfies Royalty Insurance having affordable car insurance in Texas but also offering a diverse range of auto insurance products in texas. In addition, Royalty Insurance provides contactless brokering of insurance products during this COVID environment which complies with the new categories of most technologically adapted.
Texas Business Insurance
Royalty offers many different types of business insurance including General Liability, Commercial Property, Business Auto, Commercial Umbrella, and Workers’ Compensation in Texas. Royalty insurance has some of the cheapest rates in Texas for Texas Commercial Insurance and offers a wide variety of commercial insurance products. Again Rolaty Insurance provides contactless means of applying and brokering.
Texas Home Insurance
Royalty offers Home Insurance which includes Theft, Fire, Smoke, Windstorm, Hail, Falling objects, Frozen plumbing, Water damage from plumbing, Water heater, Heating, or Cooling System, Appliance, and many other types of property homeowners insurance in texas.
Texas Life Insurance
Royalty offers Life Insurance including Death Benefits: pays for funeral expenses, debt, tuition, estate taxes, as well as many other life estate insurance products in Texas.
Because of this Royalty Insurance was ranked number one overall for the Best Insurance Agency in Texas.
