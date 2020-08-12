Different Types of Flooring
Are you considering redoing the floors in your home?TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to renovating or building a home, flooring choice is one of the most important parts of the project. Not only do you have to choose flooring that goes with the interior design of your home, but you also have to think about installation, maintenance, budget, durability, and more. This is why it is important to understand and educate yourself about the different types of flooring available as well as the pros and cons that go with each of them.
Here are the different types of flooring you can use in your home.
Laminate
Laminate flooring is extremely easy to install, is very durable, and is much lower in price than others types of flooring like hardwood. It comes in a variety of styles.
Cons of laminate flooring include that it can be difficult to repair, and is susceptible to moisture damage.
Hardwood
Hardwood flooring is one of the most popular and widely used types of flooring. This is because not only does hardwood flooring look great, but it has a long term ROI (return on investment). Although hardwood is one of the more expensive types of floorings, it is widely popular because of its aesthetic value and longevity. Not only is hardwood longlasting, but it is also easy to clean and maintain.
Hardwood is best used in shared living spaces. One con of hardwood flooring is that it is that it can scratch over time, which means you would likely need to refinish the flooring every three to five years.
Vinyl
Vinyl floors are great choices for kitchens and bathrooms. VInyl flooring can mimic ceramic flooring, stone flooring, wood flooring, and more. It is very durable and easy to install. Another great thing about vinyl flooring is that it does not require much maintenance.
Vinyl flooring is typically cheaper than most other types of flooring options, and comes in many different patterns and colors. That being said, vinyl flooring is not recommended for outdoor use. In addition to this, coloring on vinyl flooring can fade over time when exposed to too much sunlight. It can also be damaged by high temperatures.
Epoxy
Epoxy flooring is extremely long lasting and is typically used in industrial settings, on outdoor surfaces, or as garage floor coating. It is durable, sustainable, and very resistant to impact. Another great thing about epoxy flooring is that it can be customized for any type of space.
Ceramic or Porcelain
Porcelain and/or ceramic flooring are both very durable, elegant choices for flooring. They are typically installed in bathrooms and kitchens. Ceramic and porcelain are typically more difficult to install as opposed to other types of flooring. In addition to this, ceramic and porcelain flooring can chip or scratch very easily.
One added benefit of this type of flooring is that if it does chip or scratch, you can replace individual parts quite easily.
